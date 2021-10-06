DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,428,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,614,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

