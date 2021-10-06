Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.70 ($51.41).

Shares of ETR DUE traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.56 ($43.01). 157,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.34 and a 200 day moving average of €36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €24.04 ($28.28) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

