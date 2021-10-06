E2open Parent (ETWO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. E2open Parent has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

