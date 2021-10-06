Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 19.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

