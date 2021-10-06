Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.
In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EXP opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.