Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Eagle Materials worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

