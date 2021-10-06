EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Regional Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RM. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.