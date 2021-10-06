EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.55% of Century Casinos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 83.4% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 115,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 84.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 32.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.