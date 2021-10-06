EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,067 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Bancorp worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,233. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

