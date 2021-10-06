EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Brookdale Senior Living as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKD. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 124,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,292. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.