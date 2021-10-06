EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.21.

AYI stock traded up $20.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.43. 37,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,557. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.54. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

