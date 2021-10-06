EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 103,450 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Switch by 43,360.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,133 shares of company stock worth $18,554,822 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 0.75. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

