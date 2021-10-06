EAM Investors LLC Sells 10,053 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11,270.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $22,778,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $22,942,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2,483.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 711,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 683,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 668,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $22.77. 47,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,482. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

