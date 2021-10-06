EAM Investors LLC Sells 15,176 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

