EAM Investors LLC Sells 4,204 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,274,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $696,508. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 25,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,077. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.