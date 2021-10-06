Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.57. 12,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 329,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $152,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

