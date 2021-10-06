East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) PT Raised to C$0.68 at Fundamental Research

East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.54 to C$0.68 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of EAM traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.29. 51,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. East Africa Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.78 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.
About East Africa Metals
