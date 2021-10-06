East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) PT Raised to C$0.68 at Fundamental Research

East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.54 to C$0.68 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EAM traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.29. 51,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. East Africa Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.78 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

