ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) Short Interest Update

ECC Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:ECRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ECRO remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ECC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

ECC Capital Company Profile

ECC Capital Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in residential mortgage loans. It builds and manages a portfolio of nonconforming residential mortgage loans. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered inIrvine, CA.

