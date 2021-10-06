Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ecolab worth $40,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $58,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,973. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.