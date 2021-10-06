ECOMI Reaches Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $9.99 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ECOMI has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00050007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00099589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

