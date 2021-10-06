Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 735,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

ECVT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.