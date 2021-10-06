Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Upgraded at HSBC

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDNMY. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

EDNMY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 9,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Edenred has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

