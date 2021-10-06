EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EDPFY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 70,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,746. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

