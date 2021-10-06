EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDTX. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 101,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

EDTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,668. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.