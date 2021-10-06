eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,311 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of eHealth worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.