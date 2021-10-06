Electroneum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $370.86 million and $1.79 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,903,781,185 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

