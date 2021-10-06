Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.85. 2,423,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 619,132 shares of company stock valued at $158,225,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

