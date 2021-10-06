EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at about $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,806,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after buying an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after buying an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EME traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $117.82. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,447. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

