Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,189,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 1,437,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.3 days.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMRAF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

