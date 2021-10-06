Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0703 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $21,593.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,144,309 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

