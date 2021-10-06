Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) Shares Up 0.3%

Emles Made in America ETF (BATS:AMER) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Made in America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Made in America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.