Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Emles Protective Allocation ETF (BATS:DEFN) fell 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 36 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Protective Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Protective Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.