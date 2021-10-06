EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 165.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 194,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,987. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

