Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $38.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $38.82 for the year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,610. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

