Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,248 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Enbridge worth $92,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. 5,534,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,956. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

