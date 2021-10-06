Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.34

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.