Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.0 days.

ENRFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

ENRFF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 1,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

