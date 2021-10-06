EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 883,403 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.82% of EnerSys worth $75,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,849. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

