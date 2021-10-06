EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EnerSys worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. 2,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

