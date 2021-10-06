Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Up 0.2%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$55.50 and last traded at C$54.53. 130,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 120,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

