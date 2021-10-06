Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading Up 1.5%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.81. 105,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 905,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 52.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

