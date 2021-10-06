Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.89 and last traded at $153.89. 48,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,988,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry.

