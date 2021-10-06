EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Up 23.1% in September

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 176,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in EnPro Industries by 93.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $99.94.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.