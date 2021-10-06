Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.