Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Entergy worth $32,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

