Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 109,894 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 132,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

