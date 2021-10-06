Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 13,436.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of Envestnet worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Envestnet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,364. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.