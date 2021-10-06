Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,364. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.29 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

