Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Short Interest Update

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Enviro Technologies U.S. stock remained flat at $$0.19 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $940,500.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.61. Enviro Technologies U.S. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

