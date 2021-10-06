EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,081 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $690,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 467.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 222,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 84.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 459,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,375,000 after acquiring an additional 210,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 187,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.